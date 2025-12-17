ABAD complains rampant extortion in Karachi

KARACHI: Chairman ABAD Hasan Bakhshi on Wednesday complained rampant extortion in Karachi.

“Our 10 members have received extortion calls from Dubai and Iran,” Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) top official said here. “Rs 50 extortion demanded, when not paid the man was injured in firing,” Bakhshi said.

ABAD chief said that Ahmed Ali Magsi, Jameel Chhanga, Samad Kathiawari and Aziz gangs have been involved in extortion activities.

He said 15 to 20 members of the association are forced to pay monthly extortion money to these people.

“Why police avoid issuing red warrants for law and order, why the home ministry getting failed, people are being killed in Karachi,” Hasan Bakhshi said.

“Criminals demanding extortion money while giving bank account numbers,” he said.

“How many extortionists have been arrested with surveillance cameras installed in the city,” he questioned.

“There are 60 cases against Wasiullah Lakho, why his red warrant not issued. If you don’t want to do anything, we will fight extortionists and the land mafia,” ABAD chief said.

“We appeal to the IG Sindh that things have reached intolerable level now”. “They picked a lawyer two days ago, no one asked about it”, he said.

Businessmen are forced to quit Karachi in compulsion, he added.

ABAD’s patron in chief Mohsin Sheikhani demanded installation of security posts and rangers posting for security. “Our properties and all things have been at stake. People phone from Iran, issue threats,” he said.

“If any person doesn’t answer, fire open at him,” he said. “We have so far received 10 complaints of members,” Sheikhani said. “No one is asking about it, extortionists come at 8:00 in the morning and open firing,” he lamented.