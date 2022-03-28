VIral: Abandoned Bird builds nest in woman’s hair for 84 days

A woman named Hannah Bourne-Taylor let a bird build a nest in her hair for 84 days, claiming the Finch was abandoned by her flock, TimesNowNews reported.

She shared photos of the bird living in a little nest built between her hair and collarbone.

Hannah says that she began learning about birds after being unable to find work due to some visa issues in 2013. She says that she learned a great deal about birds and their routines after spending a lot of her time outdoors.

Hannah claims that she rescued the Finch following a ‘particularly bad thunderstorm’ in 2018.

In an interview with The Guardian, Hannah said that the bird was abandoned by his flock as their nest was blown from a mango tree.

She added that the bird’s eyes were tightly shut and he was shuddering, too young to survive alone. She placed him in a cardboard box with tea towels, mimicking a nest, and stayed up all night, researching how to care for him, Hannah told the publication.

She said, “I spoke to an expert who said it would take 12 weeks to prepare him for the wild.”

“As far as he was concerned, I was his mother. For the next 84 days, the fledgling lived on me. We became inseparable,” she added.

She added, “Raising him taught me how to live in the present and changed me forever,”.

