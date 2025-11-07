Abbas Afridi equals Ravi Bopara’s record

Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi announced his arrival in style at the Hong Kong Sixes, smashing his way into the record books with a blistering knock against Kuwait at the Mission Road Ground on Friday.

The young all-rounder struck eight towering sixes in a breathtaking innings of 55 off just 12 deliveries, the second-most sixes ever hit in a single Hong Kong Sixes innings.

With that feat, Afridi joined an elite list that includes England’s Ravi Bopara, Bangladesh’s Jishan Alam, and Nepal’s Rashid Khan, all of whom have previously cleared the ropes eight times in one innings.

The record, however, still belongs to England’s Edward George Barnard, who hammered nine sixes against Oman in last year’s edition of the tournament.

Afridi’s explosive display proved decisive as Pakistan overhauled Kuwait’s 124-run target in a thrilling finish to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Chasing a daunting target in six overs, Pakistan turned the contest into a power-hitting exhibition, thanks to Abbas Afridi.

Khawaja Nafay and Mohammad Shahzad gave Pakistan the early momentum, racing to 34-0 after two overs.

Shahzad’s cameo of 14 off eight balls ended after he retired hurt, but the platform had been set for fireworks.

Abdul Samad’s early dismissal for a duck brought Afridi to the crease, and what followed was sheer carnage.

Abbas Afridi wasted no time announcing his intent, clearing the ropes with ease as Pakistan stormed to 95-1 by the end of the fifth over.

With 67 required off the last two overs, Afridi’s monstrous hitting, including consecutive sixes off Yasin Patel, turned the equation on its head.

He reached his fifty in just 11 balls before retiring hurt, leaving the finishing touches to Shahid Aziz, who smashed three consecutive sixes and a boundary in a rapid 23* off just five deliveries.

Nafay remained unbeaten on 25 off 11 as Pakistan crossed the finish line off the final delivery.