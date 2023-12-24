Abbottabad house fire claims nine lives

ABBOTTABAD: At least nine members of a family were dead due to burn injuries after the roof of their house collapsed due to fire, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting police.

According to details, the horrific fire broke out in a house located in the Tareeri area of Abbottabad, resulting in the death of seven members of a family including women and children.

The roof of the house caved in due to the intensity of the fire. Meanwhile, the bodies have been retrieved from the house. The cause of the fire is said to be electric short circuit, according to the sources.

In a separate incident of the fire incident, at least four people, two children were burnt to death after a fire broke out in a house in a neighborhood of Lahore.

Police said the fire erupted in a servant quarter of the house in Wapda Town, where a man, his wife, and their two children were residing.

The raging fire burned the households to death in no time.