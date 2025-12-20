Abbottabad: Three children murdered, mother critically injured, father found unconscious

ABBOTTABAD: In a heart-wrenching incident in Abbottabad, three children were brutally murdered while the children mother was critically injured while the father found in unconscious state, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to the police, the victims—all siblings—were attacked in the Kaghan Colony area of Abbottabad. The children have been identified as seven-year-old Ghaziyan, three-year-old Ayizal, and nine-month-old Shahram.

The mother sustained life-threatening injuries during the attack.

Police stated that the mother’s throat was slit, while the father remains unconscious. Mother is reported to be in critical condition.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has doubted the murders of the children on their father while the DSP added that the father is unconscious and mother is critically injured.

Earlier, the bodies of three women and a man in an unconscious state were found on Sunday evening in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

The police informed that the deceased women were identified as 52-year-old Samina, 22-year-old Maha, and 19-year-old Samreen.

The police apprised that the deceased women were mother, daughter and daughter-in-law, while one woman’s body is four days old.

The man, identified as Yaseen, was in an unconscious condition and has been shifted to a hospital, the police stated.

Regarding the incident, the police said it appears that a poisonous substance was administered to the deceased and the injured person.

On the other hand, Sindh’s Home Minister, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, has taken notice of the women found dead and has sought a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East.

The Minister has ordered the police to conduct a transparent probe of the incident and directed that the statement of the unconscious person and his medical condition also be included in the investigation.

The police informed that all three women’s bodies are in the flat, while the Police Crime Scene Unit and other officers are present at the spot.

The police stated that various police teams are inspecting the crime scene.