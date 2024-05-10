Internet sensation and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Abdu Rozik to tie the knot

Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, who rose to fame after participating in Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 16’, is all set to tie the knot with his Emirati girlfriend.

On Thursday, the internet sensation of the viral ‘Burgiir’ meme fame, Abdu Rozik confirmed with a video clip on social media that he is soon getting married to the love of his life.

The celebrity appeared in a formal getup in the video, with a ring box in his hand, and announced, “Guys, you know I’m 20 years old and I’ve dreamt to fall in love with a girl who respects me, who loving me too much. It’s been my dream. Suddenly, I find that girl who is respecting me, who’s giving me too much love. I don’t know how to say this because I’m too much excited.”

He further took out the ring box and added, “I have a surprise for all of you. This is [pointed towards a ring inside the box].”

Sharing the video on his feed, the singer captioned, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life.”

“7th of July save the date !! 💍 I cannot express to you in words how happy I am,” he noted.

Thousands of his fans and celebrities showered their love on the post and sent their well wishes for the couple.

According to the details, shared by a foreign publication, his wife-to-be Amira, 19, is an ‘Emirati girl from Sharjah’, whom he met at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall earlier this year.

The wedding ceremony for the couple will be held in UAE, however, the venue for the same has not been disclosed.

Speaking to the publication, Rozik said, “I cannot imagine anything more precious than this love. I cannot wait to start my new journey in life. Everyday life is not easy for me and finding love seemed an even harder challenge as there are so many obstacles. But Allhamdulillah, I’ve found Amira, and she loves me for who and what I am.”

On the work front, the singer also appeared in Salman Khan’s star-studded film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’.

