Abducted child recovered in Jhang

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) with the cooperation of police safely recovered a two-year-old child abducted in Jhang.

A spokesperson for the PSCA said the child’s parents reported the abduction to the emergency helpline 15 after the kidnapper, a woman, fled the scene with the child in a rickshaw.

The incident took place in the Block Shah area of Jhang. Using surveillance cameras, Safe City officials quickly traced the rickshaw’s number plate and followed its route, enabling the authorities to locate and arrest the suspect.

The child was recovered unharmed, added the spokesperson. According to police, the woman abducted the child over domestic disputes.

The police registered a case against the accused and initiated legal action.

Earlier, a 10-year-old girl was abducted during a train journey from Faisalabad to Karachi, after her family was drugged, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to kidnapped girl Inaya’s mother, they were travelling to Karachi from Faisalabad, during which they were drugged with lassi by fellow passengers near Sukkur.

Inaya’s mother, Shagufta Bibi, reported that she was traveling with her three children on the Shalimar Express when unknown individuals offered them lassi.

Shortly after drinking it, she and her elder daughter fell unconscious. Upon regaining consciousness near Landhi Station, she discovered Inaya missing along with the suspects who had shared the compartment.