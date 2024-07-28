‘Abducted’ businessman Zulfiqar Ahmed returns home

LAHORE: Zulfiqar Ahmed, owner of Cola Next – who was reportedly abducted by eight armed men in Karachi, has returned safely to his home in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Zulfiqar Ahmed, who is also the managing director of Paracha Textile Mills and Mezan Group, was kidnapped from Karachi on July 23, 2024.

Following his kidnapping, Ahmed’s family filed a case and approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for assistance.

The Cola Next Owner went missing after his white Toyota Surf vehicle was intercepted at Karachi’s Mauripur Road by eight armed men who abducted him and one of his friends before allowing the latter to go.

The reported abduction prompted the businessman’s family and company management submit an application at the Kalri police station on the same day. However, the police refused to register a complaint, making them go to the Sindh High Court, which ordered the police to lodge the case on Friday.

The police confirmed that a kidnapping case was registered at Kalri Police Station under Section 365. The case was filed on behalf of Textile Manager Imran Malik.

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho said that two high-powered teams have been formed to investigate the incident.

The teams, led by the CIA deputy inspector general and the Zonal DIG, are working tirelessly to solve the case, he said.