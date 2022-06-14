‘Abducted’ journalist Nafees Naeem returns home

KARACHI: Senior journalist Nafees Naeem, who went missing from near his residence in Karachi on Monday, has returned home safely Tuesday morning, ARY News reported.

Nafees Naeem — a senior assignment editor of an Aaj News channel was picked up by unidentified men near his house on Monday evening.

However, in the wee hours of Tuesday, the private news channel director confirmed that Naeem had reached home safely.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took notice of the alleged abduction of a journalist namely Nafees Naeem from Karachi and ordered Inspector General (IG) Sindh to immediately recover him.

Rana Sanaullah said in a Twitter message that a notice of kidnapping of Aaj News senior assignment editor Nafees Naeem has been taken and IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has been contacted to ensure his safe recovery.

A notice of kidnapping of SAE Aaj News, Nafees Naeem has been taken and IG Sindh has been contacted to ensure his safe recovery. The fed gov will provide every sort of technical assistance to Sindh Police and all the necessary resources will be utilized to ensure his safe return. — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) June 13, 2022

CCTV footage also surfaced on social media in which some plainclothed men were seen forcedly taking Nafees in a vehicle when he was purchasing grocery items from a local market near his residence located in the Nazimabad area.

CCTV footage shows Nafees Naeem of Aaj TV, was picked up by a group of men in plainclothes near his residence in the Nazimabad area of Karachi pic.twitter.com/HU9PsZGwR1 — Arshad Yousafzai (@Arshadyousafzay) June 13, 2022

Karachi Press Club (KPC) has strongly condemned the abduction of Naeem by unidentified plainclothed men and demanded Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah take notice of the incident besides taking immediate action for his recovery.

