Abducted Karachi youth recovered from Moro after one year

KARACHI: An abducted Karachi youth was recovered from Moro by police officials after one year, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Sindh police anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) recovered a Karachi youth from Moro who had been abducted from the metropolis last year.

According to SSP AVCC Amjad Hayat, the resident of Karachi’s Sher Shah had been abducted on September 17, 2021.

The AVCC officials said that the abducted man was kept in the Katcha area of Moro for one year. Amid the flood situation in the area, the suspected abductor fled from the scene.

The SSP AVCC praised the police party for recovering the Karachi youth and distributed cash prize and appreciation certification among the officials.

Comments