Abducted son of Ziarat Assistant Commissioner found

ZIARAT: The abducted son of Ziarat Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Afzal, who had been presumed dead, has been recovered, according to police.

The district administration confirmed on Friday that Muhammad Afzal’s son, Mustansar Bilal, was found in Harnai District of Balochistan and is currently under the care of the Deputy Commissioner of Harnai. However, the Assistant Commissioner remains missing, two months after the abduction, and efforts to secure his release are ongoing.

Unidentified assailants had kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Afzal Baqi and his son Mustansar Bilal in Balochistan’s Zizri Valley on August 10, 2025. On September 21, 2025, reports had circulated claiming both were killed, but these reports were later denied.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had clarified that the information about the deaths of Afzal and his son was incorrect.

The AC Muhammad Afzal belongs to Taunsa Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan).