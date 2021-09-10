Abductors’ gang using disguise of policemen busted in Karachi

KARACHI: An abductors’ gang using police disguise has been busted by East District police in Karachi who used to kidnap citizens by calling themselves officials of police, Customs and intelligence agencies, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police told the media that The members of an abductor gang have been arrested who were involved in abduction for ransom incidents in Karachi. The criminals used to call themselves the officials of Customs, police and other intelligence agencies.

“The criminals are involved in looting valuables from houses, shops and abducted people to extort money. Fake police uniforms are also recovered from their possession.”

“The gang had committed crimes in the vicinity of different police stations in Mubina Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, New Town and others. ”

According to police, five members of the abductor gang have been arrested during a raid by the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police team while one of their accomplices managed to flee. They added that the gang was comprised of six members.

The arrested men were identified as former cop Usman Akbar, Ayaz, Ali Bahadur, Waseem and Imran. After arresting the alleged abductors, police also recovered weapons, vehicle and mobile phones.

Earlier in June, a man had been arrested in Karachi after he was planning a mugging bid while dressed in police uniform.

SSP West had said that the suspect was arrested from Orangi Town when he was dressed in a police outfit.

“He was involved in using police disguise and weapons to deprive citizens of their belongings,” he had said adding that the police had recovered uniform, caps, badges, and weapons from his possession.

This is not the first time that suspects have used the disguise of law-enforcing authorities to commit mugging bids instead on June 14, police officials claimed to have arrested three suspected dacoits who were possessing arms and police uniforms, and Rangers cap.