Govt depts’ officials among 8 abductors arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Eight abductors including the officials of different government departments were arrested by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Rangers’ Wing Commander Colonel Sikander held a press conference alongside police officers today. Col Sikander said that the alleged criminals had abducted a gold trader’s son from Gulshan-e-Maymar and demanded Rs20 million ransom for releasing him.

“It is the first time to arrest the accused via WhatsApp [messaging app]. AVCC [Anti-Violent Crime Circle] had constituted a joint investigation team.”

The arrested abductors include officials of different government departments. Two Customs, two policemen and a court employee are among the arrested kidnappers.”

READ: POLICE BUSTS GANG INVOLVED IN SEVERAL ROBBERIES IN KARACHI

“The abductors had received Rs3.5 million ransom money from the affected family. Rs1.97 million cash, motorcycle, car and a pistol were recovered from their possession, whereas, the abductee was also recovered.”

“It was not the first crime of the gang. The investigators traced the WhatsApp messages of the criminals who used to contact each other through the messaging app with a phone without a SIM card.”

“The criminals will be further interrogated and the details will be made public,” said Col Sikander.

READ: SHAHID BURGER GANG ‘INVOLVED IN 41 DACOITIES’ BUSTED IN KARACHI

Earlier in November, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police had conducted a raid and arrested six accused who are allegedly associated with ‘cash snatching gang’.

The SIU officials had conducted the raid at Khalid Bin Waleed Road. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) SIU Arif Aziz had detailed that the accused used to snatch cash from citizens in Korangi, Landhi and Lee Market.

He had revealed that 16 cases had been registered against the accused including Razzaq, Ayub, Mehtab, Arsalan, Mukhtar and Sufyan. The raiding team had also recovered pistols and snatched mobile phones from their possession.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!