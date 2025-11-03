Abdul Aleem Khan Dissatisfied with Ongoing Work on Lyari Expressway

Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, has voiced deep concern and displeasure over the ruined state of the infrastructure of Karachi, saying it does not reflect the stature of Pakistan’s economic hub.

Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed these views on his official X handle and apprised that he is in Karachi to attend the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC 2025).

The minister also reviewed progress on the Lyari Expressway and found the ongoing work unsatisfactory. As a result, he suspended the Member South with immediate effect.

“This is my promise to the people of Karachi that the Lyari Expressway will be transformed into a model infrastructure,” he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan has announced that the development work on the M-6 Motorway (Sukkur–Hyderabad) and the M-10 Motorway (Hyderabad–Karachi Port) will commence from the current financial year, describing them as a gift from the Federal Government to the people of Sindh.

Federal Minister for Communications also stated that these motorways will connect the Karachi Port with the entire country, significantly enhancing trade, logistics, and regional connectivity.

Abdul Aleem Khan reaffirmed that the Federal Government remains committed to modernizing Sindh’s infrastructure, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of transparency, quality, and efficiency for the benefit of the people.

Heavy traffic on Lyari Expressway to be allowed

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that no heavy traffic will be permitted on the Lyari Expressway without third-party auditors’ approval.

The development emerged during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister and senior MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal.

During the call, Mustafa Kamal expressed concern over the PM’s directive to keep the Lyari Expressway for cargo traffic 24/7 and highlighted that 90 percent of the Lyari Expressway’s construction was completed under his administration.

He emphasized that the expressway was specifically designed to enhance the flow of light traffic within the city and was not intended for heavy vehicle usage.