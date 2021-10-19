JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri sees rift within PML-N ranks

CHINIOT: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) general secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Tuesday said that there were differences among the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, ARY News reported.

“There are rifts in the PML-N leadership,” he claimed in a statement, adding that all decisions in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are made by party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Abdul Ghafoor Haideri went on to say that PDM will start nationwide protests against inflation tomorrow. He urged the public to join protests in order to get rid of the government.

On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has summoned a meeting of Islamabad-based party leaders tomorrow to discuss nationwide protests against inflation starting from October 20.

The meeting will be held at the PML-N secretariat.

The session would be attended by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other opposition party leaders.

The meeting will discuss a wide range of issues including countrywide protests against rising inflation.

Yesterday, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had announced that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will launch nationwide protests against rising inflation from October 20.

The PDM head announced this while talking to the media in Islamabad.

