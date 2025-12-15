Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri served challan over tinted windows of vehicle

The Islamabad traffic police issued a ticket to the vehicle of JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for using tinted windows, ARY News reported.

According to the traffic police, the vehicle of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was stopped for using tinted windows in the federal capital.

The traffic personnel removed the black paper installed on the vehicle’s windows on the spot.

The vehicle was fined for using tinted windows and a non-standard number plate.

The traffic police stated that action is being taken against violations of traffic laws in accordance with regulations.

Earlier, Islamabad traffic police had enforced a new policy of arrest, vehicle seizure over driving without license

Under the directive, both private and government vehicles operated by unlicensed drivers are being impounded, and offenders being barred from obtaining character certificates until they secure a valid licence.

Personal guarantees are also no longer allow release of arrested drivers, tightening enforcement across the capital.