Sheeraz Soomro

Abdul Haye Dasti says seized money was sent by his sister

LAHORE: Former Punjab government adviser Sardar Abdul Haye Dasti on Friday said the money recovered by anti-corruption from his house was sent by his sister, living abroad, ARY News reported. 

On March 1, an Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab team recovered Rs120.5 million from Sardar Abdul Haye Dasti’s house during raid.

In his statement to the anti-corruption Punjab, Abdul Haye said the recovered amount was sent to him by his sister from abroad.

The former lawmaker has been asked to submit a money trail of the money recovered from his house. It may be noted that Dasti is accused of corruption in an FIR registered by the anti-corruption team and an investigation was underway against him.

The raid at Dasti’s house was led by Anti-Corruption Punjab Additional Director General Waqas Hasan.

The raid was carried out after obtaining a search warrant from the court. However, the former adviser was not present in the house.

