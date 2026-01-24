Maid accuses former cricketer Abdul Qadir's son of sexual assault

LAHORE: Former test cricketer Abdul Qadir’s son, Salman Qadir, has reportedly raped a housemaid by calling her at farmhouse on the pretext of urgent peace of work. Ary News reported.

Police arrested Salman Qadir, son of Abdul Qadir, following the case registered in Barki Police Station against Salman Qadir, on the complaint registered by a female domestic worker of alleged sexual assault.

According to the first information report (FIR), the woman alleges that Salman Qadir contacted her and asked her to report to work urgently.

She stated that as she arrived at the gate of a housing society, she was allegedly taken by the accused in a car to a farmhouse, where the alleged assault took place.

It is to be noted that Salman Qadir also runs an academy to teach cricket in Lahore.

Abdul Qadir Khan was an international cricketer who bowled leg spin for Pakistan in the late 1970s and 1980s. Qadir’s style of bowling consisted of a rhythmic cantering walk before an aggressive ball toss.

Later Qadir was a commentator and chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board, from which he resigned in 2009.

Abdul Qadir has four sons, Rehman Qadir, Imran Qadir and Salman Qadir, and Usman Qadir. His sons also represented different Pakistani teams in the first-class competition.