Abdul Qayyum Niazi announces to turn AJK PM House into hospital

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) premier Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday announced to turn Prime Minister House in the region into a modern cardiac hospital, ARY NEWS reported.

While making the announcement, he said that he had conveyed a summary to the federal government for turning AJK Prime Minister House into a state-of-the-art cardiac hospital.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi further shared that he has reduced the expenses of the PM house, in days following his elevation as the premier of the AJK.

“We will also establish basic health units in the areas along the Line of Control [LoC],” he said besides also announcing to raise job quota for youngsters and women in the government institutes to 25 percent.

The AJK PM further said that he want to speak at the United Nations to raise the plight of the Kashmiris at the global forum.

Under a similar initiative in December 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a ceremony marking the transformation of the PM House into Islamabad National University, shared that his notion of “change” dates back to the time when he used to live in Britain.

Recounting his experience on Friday, the PM said, the approach towards “change arose in my mind when I moved to Britain and saw their lifestyle and the residences of political leaders there.”

The home of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair was located in a simple building at Downing Street of London and on the contrary, “our leaders reside in lavish palaces,” PM Khan lamented.

He further exemplified the leaders of Medina who never spent the nation’s money on themselves.

Premier Imran asserted that the objective behind transforming the Prime Minister House into a university is to bridge the gap between ruling elites and masses.