Police arrest suspects involved in murder of cleric Abdul Qayyum Sufi

KARACHI: The police on Saturday arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the killing of religious leader Abdul Qayyum Sufi, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir Sheikh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Muqaddas Haider claimed that the arrested suspects have confessed to killing the religious scholar.

“The accused further confessed that they had killed Abdul Qayyum Sufi over a land dispute,” DIG East claimed.

The police official maintained that Abdul Qayyum Sufi’s murder was not a religious or communal target killing but a land dispute.

According to the police official, the shooters – identified as Ali Akbar and Tanveer – were hired assassins. The police also revealed that Ali Akbar also murdered a political opponent back in 2013.

It is pertinent to mention here that the religious scholar Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi was gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi.

Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi, who is a member of the Pakistan Ulema Association, was targeted in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 9 area.

The police said the religious scholar was shot dead by two armed men riding a motorcycle when he was returning home after leading Fajar prayers. The deceased was also head of the Noorani Islamic Centre at Jamia Masjid Muhammadia.

An investigation was launched to arrest the attackers, the police said.

