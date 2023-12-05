Abdul Quddus Bizenjo yet to make final decision on joining PPP

QUETTA: With elections around the corner, several political leaders from Balochistan are expected to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in coming days, it emerged Tuesday.

Sources say that several electables belonging to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are expected to join PPP as former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has extended an invitation to Balochistan political leaders.

Sources say that the PPP has contacted Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Umar Khan Jamali, Khalid Langu, Sardar Sualeh Bhotani and Jan Muhammad Jamali and extended an invitation to them to become a part of the PPP.

The political leaders have sought time from PPP leadership to make a final decision, they say.

Meanwhile, PPP leadership was still in contact with former CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo but the latter has yet to decide on joining PPP.

Earlier, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday formed different committees to reach out to ‘electables’ and other political players to formidably place the party in the 2024 elections.

“President PPPP @AAliZardari has formed a committee for dialogues with other political personalities with immediate effect,” party’s information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and Sajid Toori will be the members of a committee in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For Sindh, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah and for Balochistan Chengez Khan Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar and Sabir Ali Baloch are the members of the committees.