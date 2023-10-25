A dropped catch was discussed, the other was not: Abdul Razzaq

Former cricketer Abdul Razzaq has shared his disappointment over Pakistan captain Babar Azam over his comments about Usama Mir following the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 loss to Australia at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Usama Mir has come under heavy criticism over his performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He was brought as a replacement for fever-hit Shadab Khan in the game against Australia.

In the fixture, he dropped opener David Warner in the fifth over. He conceded 82 runs and was dismissed for a duck in the fixture.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam and opening batter Abdullah Shafique had criticised Usama Mir for the drop catch following the match.

In the post-match presentation, he said batters like David Warner don’t spare the opposition when dropped twice.

“The first 34 overs in the bowling and fielding cost us,” Babar Azam had said. “We dropped [David] Warner and such batters don’t spare you. This is a big-scoring ground and we missed our mark.”

In a private channel’s show, he said the Pakistan captain had refrained the team to from discussing a specific player’s drop in Dubai but is criticizing Usama Mir for his mistake.

Moreover, he said an important Pakistan player dropped a catch in the fixture against Australia as well.

