Abdul Rehman Khetran gets bail in Barkhan triple murder case

QUETTA: A local court in Quetta on Friday approved the bail of Balochistan Communication Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran in the Barkhan triple murder case, ARY News reported.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, who was arrested last month in the Barkhan murders case, sought bail from the sessions court.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was granted bail against a surety bond of Rs1 million.

Levies recover Marri family

Levies personnel late on Wednesday night recovered abducted woman, Giran Naz, her four sons, and a daughter that were allegedly kept in the custody of Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran

According to levies, six family members of Khan Muhammad Marri including his wife Giran Naz, daughter Farzana and four sons, Imran, Abdul Hameed, Ghaffar and Sattar had been recovered from an area near the border of Duki and Barkha.

The Levies officials conducted raids on a tip-off at an isolated place and recovered the family members of Marri. The woman and her two children have been handed over to commissioner Zhob.

Talking to the media, Muhammad Khan Marri has confirmed the recovery of his abducted family members.

Barkhan incident

The incident came into the limelight after three bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons were recovered from a well by police in Balochistan’s Barkhan district.

Police had said that the slain woman was the wife of a citizen namely Khan Muhammad Marri and the other bodies were identified as her two sons.

Police detailed that all three victims were killed in the firing, whereas, the woman’s face was horribly distorted by pouring acid on it.

They said that the bodies were thrown into the well by the killers. It was learnt that the woman and her sons were allegedly imprisoned in a private jail of a provincial minister, said the victims’ relative, adding that five more persons were still present in the private prison.

