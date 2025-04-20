WATCH: Abdul Samad smashes Sandeep for four sixes in IPL 2025

In a thrilling display of power-hitting, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star batter Abdul Samad stole the show by smashing four sixes in the final over bowled by Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Sandeep Sharma during their IPL 2025 encounter.

Samad’s onslaught helped LSG post a formidable 180 for 5 in 20 overs. The carnage began on the second ball when Sandeep missed his yorker, allowing Samad to clear the ropes.

He followed it with a massive pull shot off a back-of-length delivery, and then sealed the over with two more towering sixes, as Sandeep conceded 27 runs in the last six balls.

Contributions from Aiden Markram (66 off 45) and Ayush Badoni (50 off 34) also bolstered LSG’s total. Despite RR’s disciplined bowling, Samad’s late heroics swung the momentum in LSG’s favor.

Meanwhile, RR introduced 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who replaced skipper Sanju Samson and will open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. LSG now faces the challenge of securing early wickets to unsettle RR’s batting lineup and defend their competitive score.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez shared his views on the comparison between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Both leagues have been scheduled in the same window this year, with participation from players from around the world.

Amid their clash in schedule, the debate about the best league in the world has reignited on social media as fans compare their popularity and impact on cricket.

Mohammad Hafeez is the latest to join the debate surrounding the comparison between the PSL and IPL.

In a post on X, a fan asked the former Pakistan captain to share his view on the comparison between the two leagues.

Responding to the question, Mohammad Hafeez refused to draw a comparison, saying that both leagues provided great entertainment to the fans.

“NO comparison at all. To me both leagues ( IPL & PSL ) providing great entertainment to the fans of cricket around the world,” he wrote in his post.