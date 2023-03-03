Friday, March 3, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Abdul Wali Kakar appointed Balochistan governor

test

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appointed Malik Abdul Wali Kakar as the governor of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The president made the appointment on the advice of the prime minister in accordance with Articles 48(1) and 101 of the Constitution.

Mr Kakar belongs to BNP-Mengal.

After the ouster of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, governors of KPK and Balochistan resigned from their positions.

After a long 9 months wait the candidates are chosen for the important position.

Read more: ZAHOOR AHMED AGHA RESIGNS AS BALOCHISTAN GOVERNOR

Earlier, Balochistan Governor Zahoor Ahmed Agha tendered his resignation from his office.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.