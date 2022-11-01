Tuesday, November 1, 2022
BNP’s Abdul Wali Kakar likely to become Balochistan governor

QUETTA: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has nominated Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) candidate Abdul Wali Kakar for the Balochistan governor slot, ARY News reported.

According to sources, all parties in the PDM alliance have agreed on the name of Abdul Wali Kakar for the vacant position of governor of Balochistan.

After the ouster of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, governors of KPK and Balochistan resigned from their positions.

After a long 6 months wait the candidates are chosen for the important position.

Earlier, Balochistan Governor Zahoor Ahmed Agha tendered his resignation from his office.

