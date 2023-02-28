Dummy Abhinandan says he is flying 500-600 planes and crashing them!

A dummy of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, whose Mig-21 fighter jet was downed by Pakistan Air Force during 2019’s Operation Swift Retort, appeared on ARY News Show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ making everyone’s day with his self-deprecating humor.

The dummy Abhinandan Varthaman (played by Mustafa Chaudhry) claimed that he is not afraid and is these days flying around 500 to 600 jets daily, only to explain that those are paper jets and he is crashing them too, like he got his Mig-21 crashed inside Pakistan.

The dummy Abhindan Varthaman also accepted tea from the show-host Waseem Badami and said that the “tea is still fantastic”.

When asked about what he misses about Pakistan, he said that the only thing he misses are “toilets”.

“Some toilets are too big in Pakistan, our ministers have such big homes,” said the Dummy Abhinadan, generating a lot of laughs.

February 27, 2019, is a memorable day for Pakistan as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shattered Indian dream of invincibility and military supremacy by shooting down two Indian aircraft and above all capturing an IAF pilot i.e. Abhinandan Varthaman.

Indian fighter jets crossed the Line of Control in the last week of February and the country’s military claimed to have conducted a fake “surgical strike” in Balakot area in Pakistan.

Abhinadan was captured and kept for 60 hours in Pakistan before being handed over to India on humanitarian grounds. India also falsely claimed that he shot down a PAF F-16 with his MiG-21 Bison, a claim not only rejected by Pakistan but found false during scholarly analysis.

That’s why the IAF pilot and Indian claims are still mocked in Pakistan, especially on February 27, every year.

