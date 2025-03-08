Why do the Bachchans wear two watches?

The Bachchan family is known for their style and strong presence in Bollywood. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan grabbed attention with their unusual fashion choice by wearing two luxury watches on each wrist.

The trend quickly went viral, leaving fans wondering about the reason behind it.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Be Happy, was seen sporting two expensive watches, just like his father, Amitabh Bachchan.

While some thought it was just a quirky fashion statement, the habit actually has a special meaning for their family.

The tradition started with Jaya Bachchan, who wore two watches to track different time zones when Abhishek Bachchan was studying in Europe.

Following his mother’s habit, Abhishek Bachchan continued the trend, and Amitabh Bachchan also adopted the unique style over the years.

In an old interview, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that he sometimes even wore three watches just for fun.

His love for this trend was also seen in the film Buddha Hoga Tera Baap, where he flaunted multiple watches on screen.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in I Want To Talk and is now gearing up for Remo D’Souza’s Be Happy, where he stars alongside Nora Fatehi.

Earlier, Vikram Bhatt, the famous India director revealed a unique story of Amitabh Bachchans outburst from the set of Agneepath movie.

Agneepath, a film that initially struggled at the box office but later became a cult classic. Director Vikram Bhatt, who was an associate director on Agneepath, recently shared an amusing incident involving Amitabh Bachchan that left everyone in splits.

Vikram Bhatt recalled a particular fight scene where Amitabh’s character kept punching an already dead man. The actors nearby were supposed to stop him, but something unexpected happened.

Since multiple cameras were rolling and making loud noises, Amitabh, deeply immersed in the scene, accidentally swore on camera.

Mukul Anand, the director, approved the shot, but the actors around Amitabh Bachchan were momentarily shocked.