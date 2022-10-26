Abhishek Bachchan gives a savage reply to troll calling him ‘unemployed’

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shuts down a troll calling him ‘unemployed’ with a savage reply.

In a recent turn of events on Twitter, the junior Bachchan gets called out as ‘unemployed’ by a user of the micro-blogging site for one of his replies. It happened so when an Indian journalist Palki Sharma made an anonymous post on the platform earlier this week.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Reacting to the post, Bachchan questioned Sharma if people ‘still read’ newspapers, to which, a Twitter user who went by the name, CJain, replied, “Intelligent people do. Not unemployed people like you,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

The ‘Dhoom’ actor, while keeping his calm, shut down the troll with a witty response. He wrote, “Oh, I see! Thank you for that input. By the way, intelligence and employment aren’t related.”

Oh, I see! Thank you for that input. By the way, intelligence and employment aren’t related. Take you for example. I’m sure you’re employed, I’m also sure (judging by your tweet) that you’re not intelligent! 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 22, 2022

“Take you for example. I’m sure you’re employed, I’m also sure (judging by your tweet) that you’re not intelligent,” he added.

Many fans lauded the actor for his savage reply to the person, while others advised the actor not to pay heed to such trolls and keep doing the best for himself. “Don’t take them seriously they find their happiness in criticising others but I wanna tell you as a fan you are an amazing actor and human being and you are moving on a right path so keep it up,” a user suggested.

Another joked, “Savage reply. Please share a packet of burnol also as matter gesture this diwali to @CJain3018.”

One of the users also dubbed Bachchan as the ‘most understated actor’ and hoped he get the deserving ‘fame and success’.

Also read: ‘They share same surgeon,’ Trolls confuse Janhvi Kapoor for Nysa Devgn

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the social comedy ‘Dasvi’ with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film premiered on the streaming giant Netflix earlier this year.

Comments