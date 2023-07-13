Abhishek Bachchan was slapped by fan for this reason

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan said a fan slapped him because she didn’t like one of his movies.

Abhishek Bachchan made the revelation during the promotion of his film ‘Dhoom 3‘ with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra. He said the fan told him that he was embarrassing his father Amitabh Bachchan’s name with his performances.

“A lady came and expressed her displeasure physically of how she didn’t like the film,” the Bollywood actor said. “She slapped me. She said I should stop acting because I’m… something to the effect of that I’m embarrassing my father’s name.”

The actor said the situation was different when he went to the premiere of his film ‘Bol Bachchan’ at the same theatre.

“What’s amazing was, last year, during Bol Bachchan, I went back to the same theatre. I remember after seeing that… Those 10,000 people gathered outside, I got out of my car, I took a photograph, and I sent it to my dad. I said, ‘It’s amazing how life comes a full circle.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s Bollywood debut was in 2000’s Refugee.

His hit films are ‘Om Jai Jagadish‘, ‘Dhoom‘ franchise, ‘Bunty Aur Babli‘, ‘Sarkar‘, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna‘, ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom‘, ‘Dostana‘, ‘Paa‘, ‘Bol Bachchan‘, ‘Happy New Year‘, ‘Housefull 3‘ and ‘The Big Bull‘.

Abhishek Bachchan has won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor (Male) thrice. He won it for his work in ‘Yuva‘, ‘Sarkar‘ and ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna‘.