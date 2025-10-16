Abhishek Sharma named ICC Player of the Month for September 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Abhishek Sharma as the Player of the Month.

Following his remarkable performance in the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian opening batter has been awarded this prestigious title.

Reacting to the major accomplishment, the Indian opener said that it felt great to win an ICC award, adding he was happy that it had come for matches where he contributed significantly to the team’s wins.

He further stated that he was proud of the team for performing well under pressure, and he was thankful to the panel that nominated him for the award.

Abhishek Sharma finished the Asia Cup campaign having scored 314 runs at an average of 44.85 and an impressive strike rate of 200.

Most notably, the Indian star delivered an unforgettable performance against Sri Lanka in the semi-final. Sharma’s innings played a major role in securing India’s place in the final.

In addition to his crucial semi-final knock, Abhishek Sharma also contributed important innings of 75 runs against Pakistan and 74 runs against Bangladesh.

The Indian opener has now reached a career-best T20I rating of 931, surpassing England’s Dawid Malan in the men’s T20I cricket rankings.

