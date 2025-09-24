Abrar Ahmed surges towards top spot in T20I rankings

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has enjoyed another fruitful week in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings charts after impressive performances in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

He leapfrogged 12 spots to claim the fourth spot, and is now within distance of the pole position. He currently has 703 rating points.

Abrar claimed two wickets for just 13 runs against UAE, before an indifferent outing in a loss against India (1/42).

However, the leg-spinner regained his composure and delivered an exceptional spell of 1/8 against Sri Lanka. This helped Pakistan to a win, and brought their Asia Cup campaign right on track.

The task to take the No.1 ranked bowler will, however, not be the easiest, given Varun Chakaravarthy is well adept in performing in the Emirati surroundings, having consolidated his place with a 14 rating points gain.

Despite going wicketless in the outing against Pakistan, the spinner bowled an economical spell of 0/25 that helped control the scoring rate.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf (nine places up to 28) and India’s Hardik Pandya (six places up to 60) have also made bowling gains.

Moreover, Sahibzada Farhan, who smashed a 58 off 45 to get Pakistan going in the same game, jumped 31 spots to reach 24th place. Hussain Talat who guided Pakistan to a win against Sri Lanka with a composed innings, jumped an astronomical 1474 spots to become the joint 234th placed in the men’s T20I batter rankings.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who has impressed with his control with the ball in the ongoing continental tournament, jumped 12 places in the ICC Men’s T20I All-rounder Rankings, to become equal 39th.