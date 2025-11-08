Abrar shines as Pakistan dismiss South Africa for 143

Spinner Abrar Ahmed registered his career-best figures as Pakistan dismissed South Africa for just 143 in the series decider at Faisalabad.

The mystery spinner finished with the figures of four for 27 from his 10 overs as South Africa’s decision to bat first backfired heavily as they were bundled out in 37.5 overs.

Their opening pair of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and de Kock provided a solid start, adding 72 runs for the first wicket. Pretorius played a confident knock of 39 off 45 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and a six before falling to Salman Ali Agha in the 15th over.

De Kock continued to hold one end together and briefly partnered with Tony de Zorzi and skipper Breetzke, but Pakistan’s bowlers soon tightened their grip.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter was eventually removed by Mohammad Nawaz in the 25th over after scoring a well-made 53 off 70 balls, featuring six fours and a six.

Once de Kock departed, South Africa’s innings spiraled into a dramatic collapse. The remaining eight wickets fell for just 37 runs, as the Pakistani spin attack took full control. Only captain Breetzke and Nqabayomzi Peter, both contributing 16 each, managed to reach double figures after the opening partnership.

The architect of South Africa’s downfall was Abrar. He claimed four wickets for just 27 runs in his 10 overs, consistently troubling the batters with sharp turn and variations.

He received strong support from fellow spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha, along with captain Shaheen Shah Afridi — all three picking up two wickets each.