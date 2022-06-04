Abrar-ul-Haq to take legal action against Karan Johar over ‘Nach Punjaban’

Punjabi singer Abrar-ul-Haq has announced to take legal action against Karan Johar and T-series for using his song in the upcoming movie JugJug Jeeyo.

He posted a video on his Twitter account saying giving someone a line of credit in a YouTube video isn’t enough to make up for taking their work.

In the video posted on Saturday, Abrar-ul-Haq said, “A lot of fans have been asking me ‘why haven’t you gone to the court against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing your song ‘Nach Punjaban’. The answer is yes I’m going to the court don’t worry. Merely saying that the credit has been given because the song is well written and would make their movie a hit. I never gave you the song, I never gave anybody the rights to my song. It belongs to me so I’ll get it back and I’m coming to the court, see you there.”

‘STOP STEALING OUR SONGS,’ he wrote as a caption on his video.

Kanan Joha shared the official video of ‘The Punjaban Song’ on May 28. The JugJugg Jeeyo cast Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh, can be seen dancing to the popular chorus and hook of Haq’s song from his 2002 album Nach Punjaban.

