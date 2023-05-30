Abrarul Haq apologises for attending London concert

33.9 C
LONDON: Renowned Singer and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Abrarul Haq has apologised for attending a concert in London.

In his exclusive interview with ARY News, the former PTI leader said he shouldn’t be here in London for a concert. “If Pakistanis are not happy, I shouldn’t be in London.”

Commenting on his participation in the concert, Abrarul Haq said he attended the ceremony in London for the charity of a hospital under the Sahara Trust banner.

He said the programme was fixed months before quitting PTI and he also said this in a recently held press conference.

Haq said he is sorry if anyone’s sentiments were hurt.

Abrarul Haq said he spent a good time in PTI for nearly 13-14 years and again refused to be pressurized to part ways with PTI.

