Abrarul Haq makes shock announcement about election plans

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Pakistani singer Abrarul Haq, who recently parted ways with PTI, announced not to contest Feb 8 general elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the singer-turned-politician said he wasn’t contesting elections 2024.

“I couldn’t withdraw my documents in time therefore I thought it is appropriate to give a public message as even a single vote count,” Abrarul Haq said.

I am not contesting election 2024. I couldn’t withdraw my documents in time therefore I thought it is appropriate to give a public message as even a single vote counts . May Allah swt bless Pakistan and Pakistanis. — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) February 6, 2024

It is pertinent to note here that Abrarul Haq joined a huge number of party leaders who left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 violence, when he announced this decision on May 27 through a press conference in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference, Abrarul Haq announced that he was parting ways with the party, saying he didn’t see any purpose in staying with the party.

He said he grew up in a family with a political and military background, adding that when he was blessed “with fame by Allah”, and had a passion to do something for the motherland.

Talking about his respect for the martyrs, the singer said that whenever he sees a photo of a martyr, he salutes it. “In our medical college, education is free for the children of martyrs,” he added.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.