Abu Cartel wins Binance competition title ‘Crypto King of Pakistan’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s community ‘Abu Cartel’ has won the “Crypto King of Pakistan” title after getting victory in Binance’s nationwide trading competition, Pakistan Crypto Clash, ARY News reported.

Globally renowned crypto exchange company Binance hosted the event, in which top-selected teams participated across the country.

Abu Cartel, which has 2,000 active members, set a new benchmark in Pakistan’s crypto market, defeating all competitors by making an impressive $200,000 in profits within just 2 weeks.

The dynamic winning price of the competition was more than $50,000 in USDT, which was distributed among top-performing teams based on profit-and-loss (PnL) metrics and trading volume.

Abu Cartel’s strategic trading and teamwork helped them win the ‘Crypto King of Pakistan’ title and become the best, and get official recognition from Binance as the leading crypto trading group in Pakistan.

Experts believe this success may help bring more people in Pakistan to use digital currencies, which is likely to encourage new ideas and investments in blockchain technology.

Earlier, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan on Saturday agreed to devise a joint strategy in the fields of crypto, blockchain, and digital finance.

During a high-level video conference, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib, held in-depth discussions with Farukht Aminov, Director of Kyrgyzstan’s National Investment Agency.

The two sides stressed the importance of sharing knowledge, experiences, and best practices in digital innovation.

Bilal Bin Saqib praised Kyrgyzstan’s strategic role in shaping regulatory frameworks for digital assets. Both countries agreed to adopt a joint strategic approach and proposed signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise the partnership.

This development came just one day after the U.S. unveiled its long-anticipated Digital Asset Framework—a comprehensive blueprint for digital asset regulation—signaling a shift in international policy alignment.