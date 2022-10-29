Abu Dhabi Airports reveals new corporate, visual identity

Abu Dhabi Airports today announced its refreshed brand architecture and visual identity, as the operator of Abu Dhabi’s five airports re-affirm its commitment to developing the aviation sector in the UAE’s capital.

The new corporate identity, reinforced by a redefined purpose, mission and set of organisational values, underpins future growth plans for Abu Dhabi Airports.

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “As we prepare to enter our next chapter of growth and development, our corporate rebrand reflects our bold vision to shape the future of airport experiences. Our strategic pivot is a direct response to the changing nature of our sector, allowing us to unlock additional value and opportunity for our passengers, partners and stakeholders.

“By harnessing the power of our people, capitalising on our successes and working closely with our government and industry partners, Abu Dhabi Airports will continue to play an important role in the socio-economic development of Abu Dhabi,” he added.

In line with the refreshed corporate identity, Abu Dhabi Airports will continue to drive long term growth and development, reaffirming its commitment to the overarching strategy of Abu Dhabi and the wider aviation ecosystem through three areas of priority: Providing safe, secure and sustainable airport environments and operations; Providing connectivity and hospitality that showcases the emirate as a prime travel destination; and delivering an industry-leading airport experience, as well as product and service excellence.

Ahmed Jumaa Al Shamisi, Acting Chief Strategy Officer of ADAC, commented, “Our evolving priorities are representative of our ambition to be at the forefront of the aviation sector. Guided by our redefined vision and mission, we have identified key pillars and priorities that will fuel our future growth, as we look to strengthen our value proposition to our stakeholders, continue our economic contributions to Abu Dhabi, and become more competitive, agile and dynamic as a business.”

