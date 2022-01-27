Abu Dhabi Police warns of dangers posed by some drivers

ABU DHABI: The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) warned of the dangers posed by some drivers who do not leave a sufficient safety gap behind vehicles, which resulted in 45,269 fines in 2021 in the emirate.

The ADP stated that failing to leave a sufficient gap causes traffic accidents that result in human and material losses, and appealed to drivers to always abide by traffic laws and regulations to protect themselves and other road users from traffic accidents.

The ADP explained that Law No. 5 for 2020, which states that an accident caused by not leaving sufficient distance, could lead to the seizure of vehicles in Abu Dhabi. A fine of AED5,000 must be paid within three months from the date of seizure for the release of an impounded vehicle. If this fine is not paid in three months, the vehicle will be transferred to a public auction yard, it added.

Moreover, under Article 52 of Traffic Regulations 178 for 2017, an AED400 fine and four traffic points will be imposed on motorists, it further added.

The ADP said drivers who harass other motorists and approach them at high speeds from behind, forcing them to vacate their lane by using reflective lighting, can distract drivers and result in serious traffic accidents.

The directorate urged motorists to take the necessary measures in changeable weather conditions, by leaving a safe distance between vehicles, especially during low visibility caused by fog and rain.

