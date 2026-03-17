Abu Dhabi’s Future Health Initiative unveils 2026 theme

ABU DHABI: Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi has announced its theme for 2026: “To Sense is to Predict,” highlighting a global shift toward personalised and predictive healthcare driven by early detection and data-based insights.

The theme reflects a fundamental transformation in healthcare systems, moving away from reactive treatment models toward proactive approaches rooted in continuous monitoring, early awareness, and integrated data. It positions health protection as a forward-looking process, where risks are identified and addressed before they escalate, ultimately supporting longer and healthier lives.

According to the initiative, chronic diseases are projected to cost the global economy $47 trillion by 2030, while nearly half of the world’s population still lacks access to essential health services—limiting early detection and timely intervention.

The initiative emphasises that both low-tech and high-tech sensing solutions can play a crucial role. Social sensing and accessible, low-cost methods can expand healthcare coverage in resource-limited settings, while advanced technologies can detect risks before complications arise. Together, these approaches can enable more affordable, equitable, and effective predictive healthcare models, helping to reduce avoidable costs.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “By strengthening how health signals are sensed and interpreted, we can move from disease-based treatment to health-focused prevention with greater confidence, supporting more resilient systems and improved outcomes for communities around the world.”

At the individual level, sensing technologies—including wearable devices such as rings, bands, and health monitors, along with digital platforms—are increasingly capturing real-time physiological and behavioural data. These tools can help detect early changes in health, enabling timely intervention to delay or prevent disease.

At the population level, sensing involves analysing physiological signals, biological markers, community behaviours, and environmental conditions that may indicate shifts in overall well-being. These insights can then inform more advanced prediction and prevention strategies.

“By embracing the potential of sensing technologies, Future Health places innovation in the service of humanity, enabling a future where longer, healthier lives are a reality for all.” Al Mansoori added.