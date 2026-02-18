Abu Dhabi Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today- Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings Abu Dhabi UAE | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi’s Muslim community, with its grand landmarks like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and widespread Iftar traditions, can rely on this reliable Ramadan 2026 calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in GST (+04:00, no DST). These timings support planning for Sahur meals, daily prayers, Taraweeh, and community Iftars during the blessed month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH officially began in the UAE on the evening of February 17, 2026, with the first fast on February 18, 2026 (confirmed by UAE moon sighting committees and official announcements from bodies like the Emirates Fatwa Council and Awqaf). The month ends around March 18–19, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are astronomical estimates aligned with reliable sources such as AlAdhan.com (Muslim World League method), IslamicFinder, timesprayer.com, Gulf News, Khaleej Times, and local UAE patterns (with Abu Dhabi often ~3-5 minutes later than Dubai in some references). Slight variations may occur due to official adjustments or mosque-specific announcements. Always confirm with official UAE sources, your local masjid (e.g., Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque), or apps like Muslim Pro or Athan.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Abu Dhabi with Sehri and Iftar timings.

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 18 Feb Wed 5:37 am 6:19 pm 2 19 Feb Thu 5:36 am 6:20 pm 3 20 Feb Fri 5:36 am 6:21 pm 4 21 Feb Sat 5:35 am 6:22 pm 5 22 Feb Sun 5:35 am 6:22 pm 6 23 Feb Mon 5:34 am 6:23 pm 7 24 Feb Tue 5:33 am 6:23 pm 8 25 Feb Wed 5:32 am 6:24 pm 9 26 Feb Thu 5:31 am 6:25 pm 10 27 Feb Fri 5:30 am 6:25 pm 11 28 Feb Sat 5:29 am 6:26 pm 12 01 Mar Sun 5:28 am 6:26 pm 13 02 Mar Mon 5:27 am 6:27 pm 14 03 Mar Tue 5:26 am 6:27 pm 15 04 Mar Wed 5:25 am 6:28 pm 16 05 Mar Thu 5:24 am 6:28 pm 17 06 Mar Fri 5:23 am 6:29 pm 18 07 Mar Sat 5:22 am 6:29 pm 19 08 Mar Sun 5:21 am 6:30 pm 20 09 Mar Mon 5:20 am 6:30 pm 21 10 Mar Tue 5:19 am 6:31 pm 22 11 Mar Wed 5:18 am 6:31 pm 23 12 Mar Thu 5:17 am 6:32 pm 24 13 Mar Fri 5:16 am 6:32 pm 25 14 Mar Sat 5:15 am 6:33 pm 26 15 Mar Sun 5:14 am 6:33 pm 27 16 Mar Mon 5:13 am 6:34 pm 28 17 Mar Tue 5:12 am 6:34 pm 29 18 Mar Wed 5:11 am 6:35 pm 30 19 Mar Thu 5:10 am 6:35 pm

These timings reflect fairly consistent fasting hours (around 12.5–13.5 hours) due to Abu Dhabi’s near-equatorial latitude with gradual slight increases in daylight during this period. Note: Abu Dhabi timings are often a few minutes later than Dubai’s due to geographic differences.

May Allah accept your fasts, duas, and good deeds this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, barakah, and unity to the Muslim community in Abu Dhabi and around the world. Ramadan Mubarak!