Abu Dhabi’s Future Energy to Invest in Pakistan’s energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to witness a major boost in investment in the alternative energy sector, Abu Dhabi’s Future Energy Company has expressed its intent to invest in the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the sources, a delegation from Abu Dhabi is scheduled to visit Pakistan on July 6 to solidify this investment endeavor.

Sources revealed that the delegation will consist of high-ranking officials, including Abu Dhabi’s Minister of Industry, Technology, and CEO.

READ: Pakistan’s Energy Sector During FY2022-23 And The Future!

Sources claimed that this visit is anticipated to foster closer ties between the two nations and open new avenues for collaboration in the energy sector.

During the visit, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy will also expected to sign an agreement with Ministry of Energy.