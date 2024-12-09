Abu Mohammed al-Jolani: Who is leader of Syrian insurgents HTS?

After attracting little notice for years, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani spearheaded a stunning offensive that led to the fall of the regime of President Bashar al-Assad of Syria after over 13 years of brutal civil war.

Leading an insurgent alliance rooted in Syria’s Al-Qaida branch, Jolani’s stated objective remains the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani has made significant efforts to rebrand his image, shedding the traditional jihadist turban for military fatigues and engaging in public appearances.

During HTS’s recent offensive, Jolani visited Aleppo’s historic citadel, mingling with crowds and presenting a more moderate posture. He also began using his real name, Ahmed al-Sharaa, signaling a shift toward broader acceptance.

Since breaking ties with Al-Qaida in 2016, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani has sought to portray HTS as a more localized and pragmatic organization. While HTS is still designated a terrorist organization by many governments, Jolani emphasizes a focus on toppling Assad rather than global jihad.

Born in 1982 in Damascus’s affluent Mazzeh district, Jolani was drawn to jihadist ideology following the 9/11 attacks. He joined Al-Qaida in Iraq under Abu Musab al-Zarqawi and later founded the al-Nusra Front, Syria’s Al-Qaida affiliate, during the Syrian uprising in 2011.

Despite his attempts to moderate HTS’s image, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani’s group has faced accusations of war crimes, including abuses against dissenters in areas under its control.

Critics argue that his conciliatory gestures, such as addressing Aleppo’s Christian minority and promising security, are more tactical than sincere.

Analysts describe Abu Mohammed al-Jolani as a “pragmatic radical,” strategically adapting his rhetoric and actions to strengthen his grip on Idlib province and gain legitimacy. HTS has established a semblance of governance in the region while eliminating rival Islamist factions.

Aron Lund, a fellow at Century International, suggests that Jolani’s moves are designed to ease local and international concerns, making him appear as a responsible leader rather than an extremist. “It’s primarily just good politics,” Lund noted, though he questioned the sincerity of Jolani’s claims.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani ’s transformation reflects both his adaptability and the evolving dynamics of Syria’s conflict. As HTS consolidates power in northwestern Syria, its leader’s attempts to reframe his organization’s role could shape the trajectory of the region’s political and humanitarian landscape.

However, deep-seated skepticism and accusations of brutality continue to overshadow his efforts to emerge as a credible statesman.