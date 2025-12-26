Abusive fan yells in frustration after failure to get selfie with Hardik Pandya

SAURASHTRA: Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, were mobbed by fans and paparazzi, leaving a restaurant after a Christmas celebration.

After safely seating Mahieka in the car, Hardik Pandya was seen obliging fans with selfies and photographs.

One fan attempted to take a photograph with Pandya but was stopped by the mob and security. However, Hardik Pandya was observed remaining calm and not responding to the abusive fan who asked for a picture with him.

Frustrated, the fan shouted an abusive remark, “Bhaad mein jao” (go to hell), but Pandya chose to remain unbothered. Whether he didn’t hear it or chose to ignore it, he remained calm and walked away without engaging in any altercation.

𝗚𝘂𝘆𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗢𝗢 𝗠𝗨𝗖𝗛 🤬🙏 A fan tried to approach Hardik Pandya for a selfie but couldn’t get close. 𝗙𝗮𝗻: 𝗕𝗛𝗔𝗔𝗗 𝗠𝗘 𝗝𝗔𝗢 (Go to Hell) 😡 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗸: Either didn’t hear it, or heard it and chose to ignore. This incident happened… pic.twitter.com/B929w11Iwi — Jara (@JARA_Memer) December 25, 2025

Hardik Pandya has been included in the Baroda squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 tournament.

Baroda opened its tournament against Assam in Saurashtra on December 24, but Hardik Pandya was not included in the playing XI.

Assam was asked to bat first by Baroda captain Krunal Pandya and posted 282 runs with fifties by Pradyun Saikia, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, and Sibsankar Roy.

Atit Sheth took four wickets for Baroda, while Raj Limbani took three wickets and Aryan Chavda took two wickets.

For Baroda, Priyanshu Moliya made 72, and Vishnu Solanki made 88* as Baroda won the game by five wickets.