AC adjourns Nooriabad Power Project reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the Nooriabad Power Project reference filed against Sindh chief minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

As per details, the case was heard by the AC judge Muhammad Bashir.

Sindh chief minister along with other accused appeared before an accountability court in the Nooriabad reference.

The National accountability court (NAB) couldn’t submit the written answer, they said that the NAB will present the argument in this case.

Muhammad Bashir the Accountability court judge asked for the NAB’s response if they are against this or in favour.

At this, the AC adjourned the hearing till January 16.

Earlier, Sindh chief minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah challenged the Nooriabad Power Project reference filed against him in the accountability court.

Shah citing the Nooriabad project nod given by the provincial government said in his plea that case of abuse of powers in the Nooriabad Power Project cannot be filed against him.

Shah citing the Nooriabad project nod given by the provincial government said in his plea that case of abuse of powers in the Nooriabad Power Project cannot be filed against him.

