AC allows caretaker PM’s adviser Ahad Cheema to go abroad

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore allowed caretaker prime minister’s advisor Ahad Cheema to go abroad for an official foreign tour, ARY News reported on Friday.

Cheema filed a petition in the accountability court, Lahore seeking permission for the official visit scheduled from Aug 20-27.

During the hearing today, the court sought a report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials.

Cheema is facing a number of corruption cases, including Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme, Paragon Housing Society, and asset beyond means references.

Also Read: LHC grants bail to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

Last year in April, he was released from jail on bail. He remained incarcerated for over three years. A BPS-19 PAS officer, Cheema was the head of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during the last PML-N government.

Also, in recognition of his services in constructing the Lahore metro, Ahad Cheema was conferred the award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the then president.