AC dismisses Salman Shehbaz’s interim bail plea in money laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore dismissed the interim bail plea of Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a money laundering case, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the investigation officer has submitted the response to the court on the interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz.

The IO told the court that Suleman Shehbaz took back his interim bail plea as his arrest is not required for the investigation now.

The advocate Amjad Pervaiz said that according to NAB the arrest was for the investigation and it was not issued because of the amendments in NAB law.

The accountability court asked about the bail plea of PM’s son-in-law Haroon Yusuf. At this, the NAB assured the court that the IO will submit the response soon.

Hence, the court granted interim bail to Haroon Yousaf till February 7.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Department (FIA) on Saturday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman Shahbaz, in a money laundering case.

Read more: FIA GIVES CLEAN CHIT TO SULEMAN SHEHBAZ IN MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

Suleman, who returned to Pakistan, was granted bail after he filed a petition for pre-arrest bail in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2020.

Suleman Shehbaz surrendered before the high court after he returned to Pakistan on Dec 11 after four-year of exile in London.

It is worth mentioning here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had written a letter to the UK government to hand over Suleman, who was wanted by the accountability watchdog under money laundering charges and the Telegraphic Transfer scandal.

An accountability court in 2019 also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Suleman Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

