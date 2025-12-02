AC Miran Shah among four martyred in Bannu terrorist attack

Bannu: A convoy of the assistant commissioner (AC) Miran Shah tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was attacked, resulting in the martyrdom of four including the assistant commissioner.

The incident occurred on the Bannu-Miran Shah Road, within the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station, when terrorists targeted a police squad.

Among the four killed were Assistant Commissioner Shah Wali and a civilian.

According to DIG Sajjad Khan, three police personnel were also injured in the firing. Following the attack, the terrorists set the vehicle on fire. A large police contingent reached the site promptly.

On November 25, Pakistan security forces killed 22 India-sponsored militants during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

According to the ISPR, on 24 November 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bannu District, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij (FAK).

During the operation, security troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty two khwarij were killed.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Kharji found in the area.