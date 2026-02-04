AC Noshki Maria Shamoon responds after release from FAH captivity

Noshki: Assistant Commissioner Noshki Maria Shamoon on Tuesday issued a strong statement after being briefly held hostage during a terrorist attack in Balochistan, expressing gratitude to security forces for their timely rescue and reaffirming her resolve to continue serving the public.

According to security sources, on January 31, security forces foiled 12 coordinated attacks carried out by Fitna Al Hindustan (FAH) across various parts of Balochistan. At least 197 terrorists were killed during security operations conducted over the past three days.

During the attacks, 22 personnel from the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), Police, and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) were martyred. Thirty-six civilians, including women and children, also lost their lives. Authorities said the victims included Baloch citizens.

As part of the assaults, terrorists launched a large-scale attack on Noshki city, during which Deputy Commissioner Noshki Mohammad Hussain Hazara and Assistant Commissioner Maria Shamoon were briefly taken hostage. Both officials were safely recovered following a clearance operation by security forces.

In her statement following the incident, Maria Shamoon said the January 31 attack failed to weaken the resolve of state institutions and local administration.

She thanked the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps for their swift and effective response, saying their actions thwarted the terrorists’ objectives and ensured the safe recovery of the hostages.

“The attackers attempted to prevent us from serving the people of Noshki, but their efforts failed,” she said, adding that security forces stood by the civil administration throughout the crisis and escorted them safely back to their homes.

The assistant commissioner also expressed gratitude to Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Quetta Corps Commander, and the Inspector General of Frontier Corps for their support.

Addressing the people of Balochistan, she said the civil administration would continue public service under all circumstances and that such incidents would not deter officials from fulfilling their duties.

Meanwhile, in Balochistan, the terrorist acts of Fitna al Hindustan have failed to dampen the resolve of martyrs’ families.

The families of the martyrs continue to stand as an example of patience, courage and unwavering love for their homeland.

The father of Shaheed SHO Sajid Baloch said his son fought bravely in Mach, sacrificing his life to save others.

Similarly, the father of Shaheed Siddique Baloch said his son remained determined to prevent militants from escaping, even after being injured.