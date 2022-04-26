Academic activities at KU to remain suspended tomorrow

KARACHI: Following the suicide blast, earlier in the day, the Karachi University (KU) to remain suspended tomorrow, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

At about 2:30 PM, a van carrying Chinese nationals to Karachi University’s Confucius Institute blew up with an explosion leaving several passengers and their security staff dead and injured.

According to the Registrar KU, there would be no academic activities tomorrow (Wednesday), while public dealing will also remain suspended for a day.

In-charge CTD Raja Umar Khattab said the explosives used in the blast were not locally made. A schoolbag like a device was made and was attached with a bag of a suicide bomber woman, he added.

Karachi police chief Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon said that five people were killed and four others injured in the blast.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said that those injured in the blast have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. He said the injured included a foreigner and a Rangers official.

